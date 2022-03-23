Alec Baldwin Expected in Rome This Week, Resuming Acting Work After ‘Rust’

Alec Baldwin will be going back to work as an actor in Italy after the fatal “Rust” accident last October, according to two Italian production companies.

Italy’s Minerva Pictures and Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi’s ILBE have revealed that both Alec Baldwin and his brother Daniel Baldwin have been cast in two films they are jointly producing, and which will soon shoot in Rome.

Minerva chief Gianluca Curti said Baldwin will be arriving in Rome on Saturday. Daniel Baldwin is already in the Italian capital.

Baldwin’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Both pics are by Italian helmer Francesco Cinquemani, who directed William Baldwin in the 2021 live-action/animation family comedy “The Christmas Witch,” which Minerva and ILBE also jointly produced. Cinquemani also previously directed Alec Baldwin in sci-fi actioner “Andron: The Black Labyrinth.”

The two Italian productions in which Alec Baldwin will star alongside his brother William are titled “Kid Santa” and “Billie’s Magic World,” and both are billed as live action/animation family Christmas comedies.

U.S. actor Elva Trill (“Jurassic World Dominion”) will also star in both pics.

The Baldwin bothers will be in Rome for four weeks for the live-action portion of the shoot of both “Kid Santa” and “Billie’s Magic World,” Curti said.

Alec Baldwin’s involvement on both projects preceded the accident on “Rust” last year, according to Curti.

The actor was holding a Colt .45 while preparing for a scene at a ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 21 when his gun went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction on the set of the Western when it went off without his pulling the trigger.

Charges haven’t yet been filed in the ongoing criminal investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the cinematographer, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others in the film in February.