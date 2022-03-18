Al Pacino Saw Francis Ford Coppola ‘Profusely Crying’ After Studio Cut ‘Godfather’ Filming Short

Al Pacino celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” this month in a interview with The New York Times. While the actor reminisced on often-told stories about Paramount Pictures executives battling Francis Ford Coppola over his casting as Michael Corleone, Pacino also revealed a moment on set when he saw the director at his most vulnerable. The constant tension between Coppola and Paramount resulted in the filmmaker “profusely crying” on set after the studio cut the filming of one iconic scene short.

“You remember the funeral scene for Marlon, when they put him down?” Pacino said. “It was over for the evening, the sun was going down. So, naturally, I’m happy because I get to go home and have some drinks. I was on the way to my camper, saying, well, I was pretty good today. I had no lines, no obligations, that was fine. Every day without lines is a good day. So I’m going back to my camper. And there, sitting on a tombstone, is Francis Ford Coppola, weeping like a baby. Profusely crying.”

Pacino continued, “I went up to him and I said, ‘Francis, what’s wrong? What happened?’ He says, ‘They won’t give me another shot.’ Meaning, they wouldn’t allow him to film another setup. And I thought: OK. I guess I’m in a good film here. Because he had this kind of passion and there it is.”

For Pacino, seeing Coppola cry over not getting the opportunity to do another take of the funeral scene was all the proof he needed to know just how passionate the director was about “The Godfather.” It was in that moment that Pacino realized the film might end up being the classic it would become.

“I am deeply honored by it,” Pacino said about the continued enthusiasm for “The Godfather” 50 years after its debut. “I really am. It’s a piece of work that I was so fortunate to be in. But it’s taken me a lifetime to accept it and move on. It’s not like I played Superman.”