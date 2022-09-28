Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers to Star in Drama ‘Billy Knight’

Al Pacino will star in the upcoming drama “Billy Knight” opposite Charlie Heaton of “Stranger Things” fame.

Diana Silvers, best known for her work in “Ma” and “Space Force,” rounds out the cast of writer and director Alec Griffen Roth’s debut feature film.

“Billy Knight” follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers) who dream of becoming filmmakers. In addition to wanting to make it in the movie business, Alex is also grappling with the death of his father, a failed screenwriter. The only thing Alex’s father left him was a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name “Billy Knight” embroidered on it. Those clues send Alex on a quest to find the mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight.

“Billy Knight is a love letter to cinema, a fantasy steeped in the history of this great art-form. It’s also the tale of two struggling artists, an introspective struggle of a young man trying to find his voice, and

discovering what’s important in life,” said Roth. “Having the incomparable Al Pacino and the incredible

talents Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers in the film is a dream come true.”

Pacino’s film and television credits include “The Godfather,” Dog Day Afternoon,” “Scarface,” “Heat,” “The Irishman” and “Angels in America.” If you haven’t seen one of his movies, you’re an embarrassment (and, yes, we stand by that harsh assessment).

In addition to “Stranger Things,” Heaton has starred in “Marrowbone” and “The New Mutants.” Silvers has also appeared in “Booksmart” and “Birds of Paradise.”

The film is produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford and Cameron Burnett of Prominent Productions, Sevier Crespo, Amanda Kiely, and executive produced by Sarah Sarandos with Josh Clayton, Kirk Martin, and Peter Bortel of Our World Films. Production on “Billy Knight” begins this week in Los Angeles, California.

CAA is representing the film. Roth is Independently represented by Keyun “Country” Parker who is assisting in the production of the film.

Pacino is represented by Josh Lieberman at CAA. Heaton is represented by The Gersh Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern, LLP. Silvers is represented by WME, Entertainment360, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman