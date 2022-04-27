‘Enjoy Your Stay,’ Look at AirBnB’s Security Team, Being Developed as Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures is developing a series called “Enjoy Your Stay,” which the producer says will be based on true events surrounding AirBnB’s crisis response team and its attempts to deal with the aftermath of a crime. A former AirBnB security team member has joined the production as an anonymous source and consultant for the series, Passage Pictures says. The way that AirBnB handles incidents like rapes and shootings and its reported use of a shadowy safety crew has been the subject of several investigations by media outlets.

“We believe this project is an important contemporary story that needs to be told, to show both the victims’ and the crisis team employees’ stories,” Singer says.

Former Wall Street Journal reporter Will Connors is penning the series. This will be Connors’ first venture into screenwriting, after spending more than a decade covering corruption, business, politics, and sports for the Journal, The New York Times and other publications. He wrote more than 50 front-page stories for the Journal about the slippery maneuverings of people in power in Africa, Brazil, Canada and the U.S.

Singer is gearing up for the widely-anticipated production of “Underworld,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel that will be penned by writer and director Ted Melfi (“Hidden Figures”). His previous production credits include ”Tesla” starring Ethan Hawke and ”Marjorie Prime” starring Geena Davis, Lois Smith and Jon Hamm. He is producing “White Noise,” another DeLillo adaptation that Noah Baumbach is directing for Netflix.

Singer is repped by Carissa Knol at Knol Law PC.