AFM: Russell Crowe Thriller ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Sells Key International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Highland Film Group has inked distribution deals in key international territories for “Sleeping Dogs,” its upcoming thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovici’s novel “The Book of Mirrors.”

Key partners for “Sleeping Dogs” distribution are Signature Entertainment for the U.K., Rialto Distribution for Australia/New Zealand, California Filmes for Latin America, Key2Media Audiovisual for Spain, Spentzos Film for Greece, Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy and Eagle Films for the Middle East.

The movie centers on former homicide detective Roy Freeman (Crowe), who is undergoing treatment for Alzheimer’s. He is tasked with re-examining a brutal murder case from his past. A death row inmate Roy arrested 10 years prior is now proclaiming his innocence. Intrigued and fighting to regain his memory, Roy enlists his former partner to help him revive the investigation and discover the truth. This time though, things unfold very differently: as he uncovers a tangled web of contradictions and secrets, Roy is forced to face a horrific reality that changes his world forever in the blink of an eye.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Adam Cooper, who co-wrote the script with Bill Collage. The pair previously collaborated on “Assassins Creed” and “Exodus: Gods and Kings.” Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures will produce alongside Cooper, Collage and Pouya Shabazian of New Leaf Literary. Matthew Goldberg, Cliff Roberts, Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser and COO Delphine Perrier and Ford Corbett executive produce.

Principal photography on “Sleeping Dogs” is slated to begin in January in Australia. Nickel City Pictures is partnering with Highland Film Group with worldwide sales continuing at the American Film Market.

“Working again with such a superb actor as Russell has exceeded expectations. He is perfectly cast in ‘Sleeping Dogs,’ bringing a unique and thoughtful intensity to the character of Roy, the once brilliant detective whose memory has failed him,” said Fraser. “With the help of our wonderful international partners, we look forward to introducing global audiences to the fantastic story seen through Adam’s compelling vision as well as his close collaboration with Russell to bring this intriguing character to life,” added Perrier.

Highland Film Group’s current sales slate includes Ben Brewer’s survival action-thriller “Sand and Stones” starring Nicolas Cage; William Eubank’s action thriller “Land of Bad” starring Crowe, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth; and Rod Blackhurst’s “Blood for Dust” starring Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas.