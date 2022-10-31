AFM: ‘Next Sohee,’ ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ Sell for Korea’s Finecut

‘Next Sohee,’ the Jung July-directed drama, that premiered in Critics’ Week in Cannes, has notched up a raft of rights sales deals for Korean agency Finecut.



The film was licensed for France and French-speaking Switzerland, by Arizona Films Distribution and by Trigon for the rest of Switzerland. In India and the Indian Subcontinent it was acquired by Pictureworks, by Rights Cube in Japan, and by Sky Films Entertainment in TTaiwan. Produced by Twinplus Partners and Crank Up Filmthe film will have its Korean commercial release in the first half of 2023.



Two genre films represented by Finecurt and directed by rookie directors, “The Other Child” and “Next Door” have attracted deals and secured Korean releases this month and in November. “The Other Child,” produced by Engine Studio, a psychological thriller drama about an adopted boy who sees the invisible, has sold to CIS (Kinoland), Japan (New Select Co.), Vietnam (Lotte Entertainment Vietnam), and Taiwan (AV-JET International).



Black-comedy thriller, “Next Door,” produced by K-ARTS) has been sold to Taiwan (Caichang International) and Japan (The Klockworx). The film premiered at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in July before playing at the 26th Fantasia International Film Festival and the 20th New York Asian Film Festival.



Finecut continues to do business on ultra-violent action thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” that released in Korea in September. It was licensed for Australia and New Zealand to Umbrella Entertainment; for Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, and Alto Adige regions of Switzerland to Capelight Pictures; for France, Monaco, French-speaking Andorra, DomTom, and French C.O.M. Territories to ESC Editions); to Italy with Blue Swan Entertainment; for Poland to Mayfly; for Scandinavia to Njutafilms; for Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Vietnam to Clover Films; for the U.K. to Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.



These are in addition to previous deals on the title for CIS (Prime Time Media), India and Indian sub-continent (Multivision Multimedia India), Japan (The Klockworx), North America (Well Go USA), Spain and Andorra (A Contracorriente Films), Taiwan (Moviecloud) and Thailand (Sahamongkol International).



The film had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. It has since won the Special Jury Prize and Special Mention in the official competition section at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival and will play at a host of fantasy and horror festivals.



At the American Film Market, Finecut will introduce various remake titles including” “Christmas Carol,” a thriller drama about twin brothers, and based on the novel of the same title written by Joo Won-kyu; and female-driven action-comedy “Brave Citizen,” based on the highly ranked Korean webtoon “Yong-gam-han Si-min.”



Another two remake films are “Secret: Untold Melody,” a Korean adaptation of an Asian beloved Taiwanese fantasy romance “Secret” from 2007, and “The Dinner,” an adaptation based on the bestselling novel written by Herman Koch.