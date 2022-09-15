‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ World Premiere to Open AFI Fest

The American Film Institute has announced that the world premiere of “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” is set to open the 36th edition of AFI Fest on Nov. 2.

“AFI is proud to launch AFI Fest 2022 with ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,’ a film as profoundly powerful as it is personal,” AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a statement. “Selena is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek and Apple to shine a light upon her journey in this beautifully crafted celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hopefulness.”

Directed by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”), the documentary explores Gomez’s rise to stardom as an actress and singer, along with the personal crises she’s endured throughout her life.

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” Keshishian said. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

The documentary is an Apple Original film, produced by Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management & Media.

As previously announced, the U.S. premiere of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans” will close this year’s AFI Fest. The coming-of-age drama film is co-written by Spielberg and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner, with Kristie Macosko Krieger, Spielberg and Kushner serving as producers.

AFI Fest 2022 will run from Nov. 2-6 in Los Angeles. The “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” world premiere will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.