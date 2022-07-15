Adam Scott Joins Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Madame Web’

Just a few days after landing an Emmy nomination for Apple TV+’s hit drama “Severance,” Adam Scott is joining the cast of Sony’s superhero film “Madame Web.”

The movie stars Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The movie will be an origin story for the character, who served as an ally to Spider-Man in the Marvel comics.

The rest of the cast includes Sydney Sweeney, who just received double Emmy nominations for “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim and Mike Epps. S.J. Clarkson directs the spinoff in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the script.

After the success of “Venom,” starring Tom Hardy as the classic Spider-Man villain, Sony began building out its own cinematic universe of Spidey characters. After last year’s sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Jared Leto starred in “Morbius” as the blood-sucking vampire villain Dr. Michael Morbius earlier this year.

Up next is “Kraven the Hunter,” starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, which releases in theaters on January 13, 2023. After “Madame Web” releases on July 7, 2023, the next chapter in the Sony universe will star global music sensation Bad Bunny as a super-powered wrestler in “El Muerto” on January 12, 2024.

Scott will star in Season 2 of “Severance,” which was renewed earlier this year and hauled in 14 Emmy nominations, including best drama series. On top of that, he is also returning for a “Party Down” revival on Starz with other original cast members.

Scott is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.