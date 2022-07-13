Adam Sandler and His Family to Star in ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ Movie at Netflix

Netflix is turning Fiona Rosenbloom’s beloved coming-of-age novel “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” into a feature film with the help of Hollywood’s favorite mensch, Adam Sandler.

Sandler’s entire family, his teenage daughters Sunny and Sadie and his wife Jackie, will co-star in the movie. Idina Menzel, who played Sandler’s spouse in “Uncut Gems,” will also appear in “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” along with “Saturday Night Live” newcomer Sarah Sherman and “Punch-Drunk Love” actor Luis Guzmán. (No word if Menzel will be bringing her bat mitzvah dress from “Uncut Gems” out of retirement).

Netflix has not clarified who anyone will be playing in the teen comedy, which is currently in production. The cast also includes Ido Mosseri (“You Don’t Mess with the Zohan), Samantha Lorraine (“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”), Dylan Hoffman (“Next”), Dean Scott Vazquez (“Transformers: Rise of The Beasts”), Miya Cech (“Always Be My Maybe”), Dylan Dash (“The Great”), Millie Thorpe (“Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion”) and newcomers Zaara Kuttemperoor and Ivory Baker.

The very early-2000s set story (references to Ashlee Simpson, flip phones and snap bracelets abound) follows Stacey Friedman, who is preparing for one of the most important events in her young life, her bat mitzvah. But in the lead up to the big day, she’s thrown for a loop after catching her bestie Lydia Katz locking lips with her crush Andy Goldfarb. The betrayal causes a verklempt Stacey to declare the sentence that inspires the unwieldy title… “you are so not invited to my bat mitzvah!”

Netflix’s official logline sums up the plot more succinctly: “A girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.”

Sammi Cohen, best known for the YA movie “Crush” starring Rowan Blanchard, is directing “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” from a script by Alison Peck (“Work It”).

Sandler is also producing the film with Happy Madison executive Tim Herlihy. Additional producers include Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton for Alloy Entertainment. Happy Madison executives Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady will serve as executive producers.

If all goes well, Rosenbloom has a follow-up novel called “We Are So Crashing Your Bar Mitzvah.”