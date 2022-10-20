Adam Sandler, Safdie Brothers Team With Netflix on Next Film

Netflix has boarded the Safdie Brothers’ upcoming feature film starring Adam Sandler, Variety has confirmed. While little is known about the untitled “Uncut Gems” followup, Josh and Benny Safdie are set to develop the project.

Last week, Sandler told Vanity Fair that the project is set to shoot in late winter, and he expects the experience will be just as intense as making “Uncut Gems.”

“Once that Safdie brothers movie starts — and I love those guys, I know we’re going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it’s as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time,” Sandler said.

He added: “I see how hard [Josh and Benny Safdie] work, and just like when I’m working on my comedies with my friends, it means a lot to us. Every joke means a lot. The Safdie boys, every word means a lot to them, every frame of the movie means a lot. So I don’t want to walk through anything. I care about it, and I respect those guys so much.”

“Uncut Gems,” which premiered on Christmas of 2019, earned Sandler some career-high reviews for his turn as the shady and desperate jeweler Howard Ratner. Both Sandler and the Safdies won Independent Spirit Awards for best male lead and best director, respectively. Benny Safdie and Ronald Bronstein also won the Indie Spirit for best editing.

Sandler’s latest movie, “Hustle,” which premiered on Netflix in June, saw the comedic actor taking on another serious role.