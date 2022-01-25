Adam Kersh and Chris Evans Launch Fusion Management, Clients Include Sean Baker, Cooper Raiff, Amy Seimetz (EXCLUSIVE)

Chris Evans and Adam Kersh have launched Fusion Management, an artist-driven management company that will focus on actors, filmmakers and creators.

Their initial management roster features a number of notable clients with a particular focus on indie multi-hyphenates and auteurs. The list includes Sean Baker, who earned raves for “Red Rocket”; filmmaker and actor Amy Seimetz, the co-creator of “The Girlfriend Experience” on Starz and the star of “No Sudden Move”; Cooper Raiff, a writer, director, producer and actor whose film “Cha Cha Real Smooth” premiered at Sundance this week to critical acclaim; and Kelly O’Sullivan, the writer and star of the award-winning “Saint Frances.”

Evans, formerly a manager at One Entertainment, and Kersh, co-founder of Brigade Marketing, bring more than two decades of combined experience within the entertainment industry. The two want Fusion to be a landing ground for both established creators and emerging talent both in front of and behind the camera.

“Over the course of my career I’ve learned that talent want to partner with representation who possess the cultural competence to understand the full range of their experiences,” Evans said. “I’m excited to start a new chapter at Fusion where I can not only continue cultivating talented artists with distinct voices, but also become a mainstay in a business that lacks Black faces both behind the camera and in the boardroom.”

“Helping launch filmmakers and actors as a publicist over the last 10 years has been one of the most satisfying aspects of my career to date,” Kersh said. “I’m really looking forward to taking this to the next level as a manager. Chris and I take pride in a client roster of people who think originally and we are here to support their creative exploration, from emerging talent to more established artists.”

Additional management clients includes: multihyphenate Kentucker Audley (“Strawberry Mansion”) and Marco Calvani (“Borgia,” “A Better Half”); stage and screen actors Namir Smallwood (Broadway’s “Pass Over” and the upcoming film “Rounding”), Adam Gabay (HBO’s “Our Boys”) and Mitchell Winter (“Mr. Robot”); and writer-directors Clint Bentley (“Jockey”), Albert Birney (“Strawberry Mansion”), Greg Kwedar (“Transpecos”), Dan Sickles (“DINA”), Tyler Taromina (“Ham on Rye”), Alex Thompson (“Saint Frances”), and Stephanie Wang-Breal (“Blowin’ Up”).

After starting his career in documentaries, Evans carved out a niche for himself as a young manager with an eye for indie talent at One Entertainment. He also volunteers his time fundraising for democratic candidates, and amplifying Black and LGBT causes. He is an alumnus of Marymount Manhattan College where he studied Communications and Theater. In 2020, he served as a campaign surrogate for Kamala Harris’ presidential run.

Kersh is known for his relentless work as a publicist on arthouse and independent films, working to raise attention for the likes of “The Florida Project,” “Compliance” and “It Follows.” After working in the PR department of Lionsgate for several years, Kersh co-founded Brigade Marketing, one of the leading entertainment publicity and digital marketing firms. He began his career working for the Writers Guild Foundation. He has also been an associate producer on several films including “The Eyes of My Mother,” “Swallow” and “Strawberry Mansion.”

Key Fusion staff includes Emma Myers, director of special projects. She will oversee a strategic advisory arm of the company including services to private and corporate entertainment media clients. The company retains a select number of longtime personal PR clients including Ann Dowd, Mark and Jay Duplass and Dax Shepard.