Adam Fogelson Leaving STX for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Role

Adam Fogelson has been named vice chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, the studio announced Monday.

He joins the studio from STX Entertainment, where he was in charge of the struggling company’s motion picture group. At STX, Fogelson launched the successful “Bad Moms” franchise, as well as the critical and commercial hit “Hustlers.” Other Fogelson-backed movies include “Molly’s Game,” which picked up an Academy Award nomination for its screenplay, as well as bombs such as “The Happytime Murders.” STX was originally intended to make mid-budget comedies, thrillers and other genres that studios had abandoned in favor of franchises and comic book fare, but the results were a mixed bag and streaming services made many of the same kind of films that the studio was attempting to make into theatrical propositions. Fogelson and STX have long maintained that they kept costs in check and that most of the film slate remained profitable.

After a failed attempt to go public and a failed merger with Eros, STX was acquired by Najafi Companies. It hopes to regain its stride, but Fogelson, it appears, will not be part of that comeback effort.

In his new role, Fogelson will report to Joe Drake, chair of the studio’s Motion Picture Group. He will oversee worldwide marketing and theatrical distribution for Lionsgate.

Prior to leading STX, Fogelson served as chairman of Universal Pictures from 2009 through October 2013. During his time, Universal released such hits as “Bridesmaids,” “Identity Thief,” “Les Misérables” and “Despicable Me.” Fogelson joined Universal in 1998, beginning as vice president of creative advertising and rising to president of marketing and distribution in 2007. He established himself as one of the leading experts on selling movies to the public.

In a statement lauding Fogelson’s hire, Drake called him “one of our industry’s most experienced executives.” He added that Fogelson’s expertise would be invaluable as Lionsgate readies new installments of the “Hunger Games,” “Dirty Dancing” and “John Wick” franchises.

“We are looking forward to having [Adam’s] skills, experience and respected leadership,” Drake added. “His longstanding relationships with the industry’s most creative collaborators will prove invaluable as we focus on our upcoming slate.”

Fogelson’s appointment will begin September 1. Deadline first reported Fogelson’s hire.