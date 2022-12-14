‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in Sci-Fi Thriller From ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers

Though two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver wrapped his performance as Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, his work in the sci-fi genre is far from over. The trailer for Sony Pictures’ upcoming feature “65” sees Driver return to outer space — but this time, as an astronaut who crash lands on Earth… 65 million years ago.

According to the movie’s logline, “Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills (Driver) and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.”

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, writers of the 2018 thriller “A Quiet Place,” wrote, directed and produced the film. Chloe Coleman, who can be seen in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and Ariana Greenblatt, who played young Gamora in “Avengers: Infinity War,” star alongside Driver.

Executive producers include Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Douglas C. Merrifield and Suraj Maraboyina.

“65” is a co-production between Beck/Woods, the directing and writing duo’s production company, as well as Columbia Pictures and Raimi Productions. Sam Raimi, who produced cult classics like “The Evil Dead,” previously worked with Beck and Woods on an episode of his Quibi series “50 States of Fright.”

Danny Elfman, who worked on Raimi’s projects like the early 2000s “Spider-Man” trilogy and 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” has signed on to score “65.” Elfman has composed over 100 film scores, most recently for Noah Baumbach’s 2022 film “White Noise,” also starring Driver.

“65” wrapped production in February 2021 but has had its release date pushed several times over the last year. The movie will premiere in U.S. theaters on March 10, 2023, via Sony Pictures Releasing.

Watch the trailer below.