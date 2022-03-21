Academy Museum Announces Upcoming Season, Exhibits on Hollywood Founders, ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Boyz n the Hood’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures revealed the first round of exhibits for its 2022-2023 season on Monday, including a tribute to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 film “The Godfather” and its first permanent exhibit, “Hollywoodland,” dedicated to the founders of Hollywood.

Other newly announced additions to the museum include “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971,” a tribute to French filmmaker Agnès Varda and spaces dedicated to “Boyz n the Hood” (1991), “Casablanca” (1942) and the collaborations of production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer.

“The history of film is endlessly rich and varied, which is why we envisioned the exhibitions of the Academy Museum as a continually evolving set of installations and virtual content,” said Bill Kramer, director and president of the Academy Museum. “We are delighted to present a new round of stories, explorations, moving images, props, and other objects that explore the many facets of moviemaking – from the founding of Hollywood to present day.”

When the Academy Museum opened in September, it included exhibitions on Spike Lee, Hayao Miyazaki and Pedro Almodóvar, but the museum faced criticism from donors and Academy members for neglecting to include explicit mention of the Jewish founders of the Hollywood studio system.

“The Jewish contributions to the film industry, from its founding to today, should be highlighted,” Haim Saban, who donated $50 million to the Academy museum alongside his wife, Cheryl, told Rolling Stone in January. “We shared our perspective with the Academy Museum’s management and appreciate that they are taking our feedback seriously.”

With the newly announced changes to the museum’s installations, which will begin with the August opening of “Regeneration,” the criticism appears to have been taken seriously. “Hollywoodland” will permanently join the museum in spring 2023 and will document the history of the L.A. filmmaking industry back to the early 1900s.

Organized by associate curator Dara Jaffe alongside Gary Dauphin, the museum’s associate curator of digital presentations, the immersive exhibition will “focus on the predominantly Jewish founders of the early Hollywood studio system, delving into how their personal narratives shaped the distinct characteristics of the movies their respective studios produced,” according to the Academy Museum.

Additional additions to the museum include costumes, props, awards and media including Gregory Peck’s Oscar for the 1962 film “To Kill a Mockingbird,” scripts and storyboards from Alfred Hitchcock’s films “Rebecca” (1940) and “The Birds (1963) and costumes designed by Edith Head, Ann Roth and Travis Banton, including some worn by Anna May Wong and Joan Crawford.

Read the full list of upcoming exhibitions at the Academy Museum below.

“Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971,” opening in August

Featuring the work of artists including Sidney Poitier, Josephine Baker and Lena Horne, the “Regeneration” exhibition will follow the history of Black filmmaking from the late 19th century to the civil rights movement. Co-organized by Doris Berger, vice president of curatorial affairs and Rhea L. Combs, director of curatorial affairs at the National Portrait Gallery, the exhibition will kick off the museum’s new season in August.

“Hollywoodland,” opening late spring 2023

The immersive “Hollywoodland” gallery will follow the timeline of Hollywood’s creation, focusing primarily on the Jewish founders who helped birth the American film industry. According to the Academy Museum, the exhibition “will foreground the ways in which the birth of the American film industry — and therefore the projected depiction of the American Dream — is truly an immigrant story.” The exhibition is organized by Dara Jaffe, associate curator, alongside associate Curator of digital presentations Gary Dauphin.

“The Art of Moviemaking: The Godfather,” opening Nov. 3

Through a display of original images, props, costumes and scripts, the new addition to the museum’s core “Stories of Cinema” exhibition will explore the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 film, “The Godfather.” The exhibition is organized by assistant curator Sophia Serrano. The Academy Museum store will also release an exclusive, limited edition LP of “The Godfather,” feature music from the trilogy and released in partnership with Amoeba Records.

“Director’s Inspiration: Agnès Varda,” opening Nov. 3

Drawing from the films and influences of French filmmaker Agnès Varda’s six-decade-long career, this exhibition will feature Varda’s still photography, in addition to personal postcards, family photos and production materials from her films. The exhibition is organized by vice president of curatorial affairs Doris Berger and Ana Santiago, assistant curator.

Significant Movies and Moviemakers four-gallery experience: Boyz n the Hood (1991), collaborative work between production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer, Casablanca (1942) and documentarian Lourdes Portillo, opening February 2023

Four new additions to the Significant Movies and Moviemakers gallery will open in February 2023. The exhibits will be a celebration of the 1942 classic “Casablanca,” organized by associate curator Dara Jaffe, a gallery dedicated to John Singleton’s “Boyz n the Hood” (1991) organized by research assistants Esme Douglas and Manouchka Kelly Labouba, a gallery showcasing the work of collaborators Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer organized by assistant curator Ana Santiago and a gallery dedicated to documentarian Lourdes Portillo, organized by assistant curator Sophia Serrano.

Stories of Cinema galleries, rotating collections throughout the season

This spring, the Inventing Worlds & Characters galleries, dedicated to animation and effects, will feature the independent work of animators John and Faith Hubley, new cels from Katsuhiro Otomo’s “Akira” (1988), drawings by Ray Harryhausen for “Jason and the Argonauts” (1963) and drawings by Georges Méliès for “The Conquest of the Pole” (“À la conquête du pôle,” 1912).

In November, the Academy Museum’s Identity Gallery will showcase costumes worn by Elizabeth Taylor (designed by Edith Head for 1951’s “A Place in the Sun”), Olivia Colman (designed by Sandy Powell for 2018’s “The Favorite”), Tilda Swinton (designed by Giulia Piersanti for 2018’s “Suspiria”) and Richard Pryor (designed by Bernard Johnson for 1973’s “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars and Motor Kings”), in addition to tributes to make-up artist Ken Diaz and costume designer Ann Roth.

Also in November, the Story gallery will highlight explorations of Hitchcock’s films based on the work of Daphne du Maurier, “Rebecca”

(1940) and “The Birds” (1963). The study will focus on the roles of producer David O. Selznick, story editor Kay Brown, writer Joan Harrison, screenwriter Evan Hunter and storyboard artist Harold Michelson.

Lastly, in November, the Academy Awards History gallery will display Gregory Peck’s Oscar for “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962), Halle Berry’s Elie Saab gown worn to the 74th Academy Awards in 2002, Francis Ford Coppola’s tuxedo from the 45th Academy Awards in 1973 and the Swarovski-studded jacket worn by costume designer Jenny Beavan at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016.

In spring 2023, the Identity Gallery will see additional costumes once worn by Anna May Wong (designed by Travis Banton for 1934’s “Limehouse Blues”), Carmen Miranda (designed by Gwen Wakeling for 1941’s “Weekend in Havana”) and Joan Crawford (designed by Milo Anderson for 1946’s “Mildred Pierce”), in addition to other costumes.

Also in spring 2023, the Image gallery will be expanded with interviews with film editors Carol Littleton, Maysie Hoy, and Sam Pollard from the Academy Oral History Collection.