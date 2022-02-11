Academy’s #GlobalMovieDay Programming Will Include Cher, Halle Berry, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced its plans for the third annual Global Movie Day on Saturday.

Global Movie Day, which was established in 2020 and is celebrated every second Saturday of February, was created as a way for film fans around the world to celebrate their love of film by engaging with Academy members and filmmakers on social media, using the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay.

This year, celebrities and filmmakers who will participate in Global Movie Day include Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Kris Bowers, Patricia Cardoso, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Ariana DeBose, Ali Fazal, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Tom Hanks, Aldis Hodge, Scarlett Johansson, Marc Maron, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Amandla Stenberg, Taura Stinson, Diane Warren, Marlon Wayans and Reese Witherspoon.

This year’s Global Movie Day will also spotlight the work of five international artists, all from different continents, who have been commissioned to create illustrations inspired by their favorite movie genres, such as animation, fantasy, musicals, sci-fi and drama. The artists include Jen Du from China, Maxime Manga from a Cameroon, Magnus Voll Mathiassen from Norway, Giselle Matz from the United States and Camila Rosa from Brazil.

“Global Movie Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate our deep-rooted love for movies,” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement. “What a delight to immerse ourselves in the world of film, no matter where we come from or which movies resonate with us personally. And this year, the Academy is thrilled to highlight five talented artists from around the world who have created stunning work to represent their favorite genres.”

All the content from the event can be found across the Academy’s social media channels.

Watch the trailer for Global Movie Day below.