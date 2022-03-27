Academy Says It ‘Does Not Condone Violence’ After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued a statement on the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap that shocked the 94th Academy Awards. Smith took to the stage during the 2022 Oscars and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting the documentary feature category.

The Academy said in a statement: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

While presenting best documentary feature, Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith starring in “G.I. Jane 2” because of her bald head. Rock was referencing the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane” in which Demi Moore appears with a shaved head. However, Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith reacted to the joke by going up on stage and slapping Rock. Smith then returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Smith won best actor for “King Richard” following the incident and issued an apology in a tearful acceptance speech. The actor said, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

In a statement to Variety after the Oscars telecast, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Rock had declined to file a police report. The LAPD added at the time: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”