Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Tim Daly, Lolita Davidovich and Clayne Crawford Join ‘Finestkind’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Tim Daly, Lolita Davidovich and Clayne Crawford have joined the cast of “Finestkind.”

As previously announced, the crime thriller also stars Oscar-winner Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace and Jenna Ortega. It is written and directed by Brian Helgeland, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of “L.A. Confidential” and “Mystic River,” as well as the director of “A Knight’s Tale.” “Finestkind” is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in late 2022.

The film unfolds in New Bedford, Mass., America’s biggest commercial fishing port, and tells the story of two brothers (Foster and Wallace) from opposite sides of the tracks, who are reunited as adults over one fateful summer. When desperate circumstances force them to strike a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate, a young woman (Ortega) finds herself caught in the middle. This tests the bonds between brothers, friends, and a father (Jones) and his son.

Stanford will play Skeemo, a fisherman and longtime member of Foster’s character’s crew who holds a devastating secret. Tovar will play Nunes, a fisherman and ship engineer, Daly will portray Dennis Sykes, Wallace’s character’s father and a very successful lawyer married to Donna (Davidovich), who also happens to be the ex-wife of Ray Eldridge (Jones). Crawford will portray Pete Weeks, an intense Boston Irish Gangster.

The film is produced by Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan of Bosque Ranch, David C. Glasser of 101 Studios, and is being made in association with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Stanford recently recurred on “Perry Mason.” Stanford has been a series regular on “12 Monkeys,” “Nikita,” and “Traveler.” He may be best known from his role as mutant Pyro in the “X-Men” franchise, and for his work in the acclaimed indie “Tadpole.” He is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Gersh

Tovar has appeared in “The Mosquito Coast,” “Empire” and “After The Reign.” He is represented by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency and 831 Entertainment

Daly is best known for his work on “Wings” and “Madam Secretary,” as well as his performance on “The Sopranos,” for which he received an Emmy Award nomination. He is represented by Verve.

Davidovich previously recurred on “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.” She starred opposite Paul Newman in “Blaze” and had a leading role in Brian DePalma’s “Raising Cain.” She is represented by Zero Gravity Management and A3.

Crawford recently starred in and produced “The Integrity Of Joseph Chambers” and “The Killing Of Two Lovers,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He also last starred in “Lethal Weapon” and was a regular on “Rectify.” Crawford is represented by Principal Entertainment LA / The Gersh Agency / Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.