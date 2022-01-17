‘The Harder They Fall’ Wins Best Picture at African American Film Critics Association Awards

“The Harder They Fall” won top honors at this year’s African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) awards, taking home the prize for best picture. The Netflix western led the field alongside Warner Bros.’ “King Richard,” with both releases netting four awards across all categories.

Along with best picture, “The Harder They Fall” also won awards in best director for Jeymes Samuel; best music for Samuel, Kid Cudi and Jay-Z; and best ensemble. Meanwhile, “King Richard” landed wins in best actor for Will Smith, best supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis, breakout actor for Saniyya Sidney and emerging director for Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Other major wins from the awards boy included Jennifer Hudson in “Respect” for best actress, Corey Hawkins in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” for best supporting actor and “Don’t Look Up” for best screenplay. The winners will be honored at the group’s 13th annual awards ceremony on March 2 at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., planned with a limited capacity audience and health and safety protocols.

“It’s been a fantastic year for film,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “Just having passed the two-year mark of a global pandemic, great entertainment means more to all of us than ever before. This year’s AAFCA winners not only entertained us, but educated and inspired us and we’re looking forward to celebrating them at the AAFCA Awards.”

In addition to the announced winners, other recipients for special achievement awards will be revealed in the coming weeks.

See the full list of this year’s winners below:

Best Picture: “The Harder They Fall”

Best Director: Jeymes Samuel (“The Harder They Fall”)

Best Screenplay: “Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay)

Best Actor: Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Best Actress: Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Best Supporting Actor: Corey Hawkins (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Breakout Actor: Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”)

Best Ensemble: “The Harder They Fall”

Emerging Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”)

Best Music: “The Harder They Fall” (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Feature: “Who We Are”

Best Documentary: “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”