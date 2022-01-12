Porn Stars Get XXX-ecuted in Trailer for A24 Horror Movie ‘X’

A24, the film distributor behind horror hits like “Hereditary,” “Midsommar,” “The Witch” and more, has unveiled its latest bloody thriller — and it’s simply titled “X.”

The trailer launched Wednesday and its logline reads as follows: “At a secluded farmhouse in Texas, a film crew arrives to shoot an adult film. Their hosts, a reclusive elderly couple, take a special interest in their young guests. As night falls, the couple’s leering interest turns violent.”

The cast includes Mia Goth, who’s starred in horror films and thrillers including Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” Claire Denis’ “High Life” and Gore Verbinski’s “A Cure for Wellness,” as well as the period romantic comedy “Emma.” “X” also features Scott Mescudi, also known as rapper Kid Cudi, who recently appeared in Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and the HBO series “We Are Who We Are.” Brittany Snow (“Prom Night,” “Pitch Perfect”), Jenna Ortega (“Scream,” Netflix’s “Wednesday”), Martin Henderson (“The Ring”), Owen Campbell and Stephen Ure also star.

The movie comes from horror director Ti West, who’s made himself a name in the genre with films like “The Innkeepers,” “The House of the Devil,” “You’re Next” and “V/H/S.” He’s also directed episodes of “The Exorcist,” “Outcast,” “Tales From the Loop,” “Them” and more.

“X” is a co-production between A24 and BRON Studios, who will also co-finance. In addition to starring, Mescudi executive produces via his Mad Solar production company. West wrote the script. Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson produce through their Little Lamb Productions. The film is currently undated.

Watch the trailer below.