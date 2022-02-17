Bowen Yang, Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally to Star in A24’s R-Rated Musical ‘F*cking Identical Twins’

A24 has greenlit “F*cking Identical Twins,” an R-rated musical comedy that puts a subversive spin on “The Parent Trap.”

Comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp are adapting the film from their two-man stage show, which premiered at Manhattan’s Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014. In addition to writing the script, Jackson and Sharp will co-star as the eponymous identical twins. They will be joined by a star-studded ensemble includes Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang and Megan Thee Stallion. It is not clear who those actors will play.

Featuring original songs by Jackson, Sharp and composer Karl Saint Lucy, “F*cking Identical Twins” takes inspiration from Hallie and Annie’s mischievous exploits in “The Parent Trap” and follows two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers. They decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.

Larry Charles, who previously directed “Borat” and worked as a staff writer on “Seinfeld” for several seasons, is directing “F*cking Identical Twins,” which is currently in production.

Chernin Entertainment, one of the backers of 2017’s hit song-and-dance spectacle “The Greatest Showman,” is producing and co-financing the film with A24. The project has been in the works for some time; 20th Century originally acquired the rights to turn the stage show into a movie back in 2016, but it never got off the ground.

A24 will handle the global release of the film. “F*cking Identical Twins” marks the first musical for A24, the company behind indie favorites like “Lady Bird,” “Minari” and “Uncut Gems.”

Marius de Vries, whose credits include “La La Land,” “Moulin Rouge” and “CODA,” has boarded the project as executive music producer. Fiora Cutler will serve as the film’s music supervisor, overseeing cast musical direction with de Vries.

Yang, a breakout star on “Saturday Night Live,” will be seen next in “Fire Island,” which is a modern take on “Pride and Prejudice,” as well as Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy “Bros.” Yang is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning artist behind “Savage” and creator of “hot girl summer,” will make her acting debut in “F*cking Identical Twins.”

Lane, most known for his musical work in “The Producers,” “Guys and Dolls,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “The Lion King,” last appeared in Hulu’s whodunit “Only Murders in the Building” and HBO’s period piece “The Gilded Age.” He is represented by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Slate PR.

Mullally, best known for playing Karen Walker on “Will and Grace,” recently starred in director James Ponsoldt’s drama “Summering,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. She is represented by UTA and attorneys Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.

