Brandy to Star in A24 Psychological Thriller ‘The Front Room’ Directed by Eggers Brothers

Brandy Norwood is set to star in A24’s “The Front Room,” a psychological horror film from directors Max and Sam Eggers.

The Eggers brothers, whose older sibling Robert Eggers has collaborated with A24 on “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” will be directing in their feature filmmaking debut. They adapted the screenplay from Susan Hill’s short story of the same name.

“The Front Room” follows a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.

Along with Norwood, the ’90s music icon who is also of “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Moesha” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” fame, is co-starring alongside Kathryn Hunter (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Andrew Burnap (“WeCrashed,” Broadway’s “The Inheritance”) and Neal Huff (“Spotlight”).

A24 will produce the film alongside Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures and Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM. A24 will also finance “The Front Room” and handle its worldwide theatrical rollout.

Max Eggers co-wrote “The Lighthouse,” a black-and-white drama with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, with Robert Eggers. Sam Eggers wrote and edited the 2018 documentary “Olympia,” about the career of Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis, and he was a production assistant on his older brother’s film “The Witch.”

