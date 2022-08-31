A24 Buys ‘Earth Mama,’ a Coming-of-Age Story From Director, Olympian and Grammy Nominee Savanah Leaf (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 has landed global rights to “Earth Mama,” a coming-of-age story from Olympian-turned-director Savanah Leaf.

Written and directed by Leaf, “Earth Mama” follows a pregnant single mother who embraces her Bay Area community as she determines the fate of her family. The cast includes Bay Area musician Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander (“Living Single,” “Run the World”), rapper Doechii, Sharon Duncan Brewster (“Sex Education,” “Dune”), Dominic Fike (“Euphoria”) and Bokeem Woodbine (“The Inspection,” “Halo”).

A24 will handle the global rollout of the film, which does not have a release date. It wrapped production this summer. Film4 developed “Earth Mama” alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance with A24.

“Earth Mama” marks the feature directorial debut for Leaf, who has previously directed music videos including Gary Clark Jr.’s “This Land” (which received a Grammy nomination) and Common’s “HER Love.” She recently helmed the 2020 documentary short “The Heart Still Hums,” which centers on five women as they fight for their children through the cycle of homelessness, drug addiction and neglect from their own parents.

Alongside A24, “Earth Mama” will be produced by Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan of Academy Films, Cody Ryder and Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures and Leaf. Danielle Massie will serve as co-producer.

Executive producers include Ben Coren, David Kimbangi, James Wilson, Simon Cooper, Jackie Bisbee, Lance Acord, Christine D’Souza Gelb and Cameron Washington.

A24 is coming off the success of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the indie company’s first release to gross $100 million at the global box office. A24, which just turned 10, also recently released “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “Marcel the Shell With Shoes on” and Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” Up next, it has director Elegance Bratton’s Marine drama “The Inspection,” which is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Upcoming projects for Film4, the feature film division of Channel 4 Television, include Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” and Florian Zeller’s “The Son.” The company has previously worked on Zeller’s Oscar-winner “The Father,” Lanthimos’ “The Favourite,” Lenny Abrahamson’s “Room,” Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” and Danny Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Savanah is repped by 2AM and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.