A.V. Rockwell’s ‘A Thousand and One,’ Starring Teyana Taylor, Sets 2023 Release Date

Focus Features has set A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One,” starring Teyana Taylor, for theatrical release on March 31, 2023.

Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell in her feature-length directorial debut, the film centers on unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. As the film’s official description explains, the story follows mother and son “holding onto their secret and each other,” as they “set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.”

“A Thousand and One” is produced by Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev; Hillman Grad’s Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani; and Makeready’s Brad Weston. Sight Unseen’s Oren Moverman is executive producing alongside Rachel Jacobs.

Focus is distributing the film in the U.S. with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution. In December 2020, Variety reported that the project had been greenlit by Focus Features, Sight Unseen, Makeready and Hillman Grad Production, with the companies banding together to support Rockwell’s distinctive vision. The promising filmmaker has been named one of Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film and has received fellowships from Tribeca Film Institute, the Sundance Institute and the John S. Guggenheim Foundation.

“A.V.’s script absolutely floored us with its insights, emotions and humanity, and we are thrilled to join the powerhouse teaming of Hillman Grad, Makeready and Sight Unseen to bring her directorial talents to the screen,” Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski stated at the time of the announcement.

Rockwell is represented by WME, 2AM, and Granderson Des Rochers.