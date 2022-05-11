‘A Simple Favor 2’ to Reunite Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Director Paul Feig

Lionsgate and Amazon Studios have announced that a sequel to the 2018 hit mystery-comedy film “A Simple Favor” is coming. The sequel will bring back stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, as well as Paul Feig to direct.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, “A Simple Favor” told the story of a widowed single mother named Stephanie played by Kendrick. Working as a vlogger in Connecticut, she looks enviously upon her best friend, Emily (Lively). Emily has a successful career, a loving family and a glamorous lifestyle. However, things turn awry when Emily mysteriously disappears one day, causing Stephanie to launch her own investigation into her friend’s past, finding more than a few surprises along the way.

The film, which earned more than $97 million at the worldwide box office, was a large commercial success for Lionsgate. The ending of the first left the door open for a potential sequel, so fans of the film will no doubt be pleased to learn the sequel is coming.

Feig will direct the sequel and produce alongside Laura Fischer. Jessica Sharzer will write the screenplay and executive produce. Feigco Entertainment will produce the film. Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Lively was most recently seen starring in “The Rhythm Section” opposite Jude Law. She’s also set to make her feature directorial debut with “Seconds,” an adaptation of the graphic novel by “Scott Pilgrim” creator Bryan Lee O’Malley. Kendrick, most well-known for her role in the hit “Pitch Perfect” series, recently starred in the Netflix film “Stowaway.”

Feig, who has directed hits such as “Bridesmaids,” “Spy” and “The Heat,” recently directed the Netflix adaptation of “The School for Good And Evil” starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

Deadline was first to report the news.