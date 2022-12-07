‘Bridge of Spies’ Screenwriter to Adapt Sci-Fi Novel ‘A Radical Shift of Gravity’ for Hidden Pictures, IDW (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Charman, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “Bridge of Spies,” is adapting the science-fiction graphic novel “A Radical Shift of Gravity” into a feature film.

Todd Lieberman’s production company Hidden Pictures and IDW Entertainment are backing the movie, which follows one family’s struggle to stay grounded amid a massive planetary transformation.

Created by Nick Tapalansky and Kate Glasheen, “A Radical Shift of Gravity” is described as a fable that “explores the ties that bind a family together, the forces that threaten to pull them apart, and the quiet beauty of a world where everyone is floating away.” The story centers on Noah, a father and journalist who is raising a rebellious daughter as their world faces a seismic shift. Noah spends his days documenting the wondrous and terrifying metamorphosis around him as his offspring faces her own challenges of growing older in a radically changing world.

Todd Lieberman and Alex Young will produce on behalf of Hidden Pictures, and David Glickman will executive produce. Paul Davidson, Jonny Gutman and Julie Winograd will produce on behalf of IDW.

“I’ve always marveled at Nick and Kate’s beautiful graphic novel, and Todd Lieberman’s inhuman ability to be a such prolific producer. Adding Oscar-nominated writer Matt Charman to adapt the graphic novel further underscores ‘A Radical Shift of Gravity’ as an extraordinary feature film for IDW,” said Davidson, IDW’s executive VP of film and television. “Todd, Alex and Matt are the perfect partners for bringing such a visually stunning, hopeful vision of the future to audiences and we’re all thrilled to partner with them on this exceptional feature project.”

Hidden Pictures has a strategic film partnership with Lionsgate, as well as an independent development fund to secure and package material at the company. In addition to Lionsgate funding, financial partners include Mint Mobile CEO David Glickman.

The deal was negotiated by WME on behalf of IDW.