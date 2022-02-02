Sundance Discovery ‘A Love Song’ Sells to Sony’s Stage 6, Bleecker Street (EXCLUSIVE)

The small and powerful Sundance drama “A Love Song” has found worldwide distribution in Sony’s Stage 6 Films and Bleecker Street, Variety has learned exclusively.

The acclaimed two-hander about love, loss and loneliness is led by Dale Dickey (“Winter’s Bone,” “Hell or High Water”) and honorary Academy Award winner Wes Studi (“Hostiles,” “The Last of the Mohicans”).

The film, sitting at 93% fresh on critic aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, marks the writer-director debut of Max Walker-Silverman. Bleecker Street will release the film to domestic theaters this summer, while Stage 6 is currently charting the international release strategy.

Dickey plays Faye, a wanderer who stations herself at an idyllic campsite in the Colorado Mountains – cooking simple meals, retrieving crawfish from a trap and scanning her old box radio for a station. She also awaits the arrival of Lito (Studi), a childhood sweetheart she hasn’t seen in decades. The two widowed companions spend a meaningful evening reminiscing.

“These two characters have both loved and lost, and in one another — in the idea of what they could have had — they seem to recognize the possibility of moving forward,” wrote Variety‘s Peter DeBruge in his review. He compared Walker-Silverman’s stripped down emotional perspective to director Kelly Reichardt, and likened Dickey’s performance to Frances McDormand’s Oscar-winning turn in “Nomadland.”

“A Love Song” will next screen at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival’s in the Panorama section. Walker-Silverman also produced the film for Cow Hip Films with Jesse Hope of Dead End Pictures and Dan Janvey of Present Company. Executive producers are Jan and Jack McAdoo of MacPac Entertainment, alongside Bill Way of Fit Via Vi.

Tamara Woolfork negotiated the deal for Stage 6. Cinetic’s Shane Riley brokered on behalf of the filmmakers. Kent Sanderson negotiated on behalf of Bleecker Street. Films Boutique represented international rights.

Katie Anderson will shepherd the project for Stage 6, who is also collaborating with Bleecker on upcoming releases including “Infinite Storm” and “Montana Story.”