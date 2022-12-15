‘A Good Person’ Trailer: Zach Braff Directs Florence Pugh in Emotional Drama About Grief and Recovery

MGM has released the official trailer for Zach Braff’s latest directorial effort, “A Good Person,” which stars “Midsommar” actor Florence Pugh opposite Celeste O’Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Morgan Freeman. The upcoming drama sees Pugh transform into Allison, a traumatized car crash survivor recovering from opioid addiction. Years after the accident, Allison begins to confront her past through an unlikely friendship with the father of her late fiancé.

Braff and Pugh previously worked together on Braff’s 2019 short film “In the Time It Takes to Get There,” where Pugh plays the 18th century equivalent of a social media influencer. Following their collaboration, the two began a relationship.

“The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favourite experiences,” Pugh said in the interview. “It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do.”

Braff is best known for playing the recurring role of J.D. on NBC’s “Scrubs,” landing him an Emmy nomination in 2005 for lead actor in a comedy series. Other notable performances include roles in 2013’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” and Gail Lerner’s 2022 adaptation of “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

As a director, Braff received an Emmy nomination in 2021 for directing an episode of “Ted Lasso.” He previously directed the features “Garden State” and “Wish I Was Here,” which he also acted in, as well as the 2017 film “Going in Style.”

Braff produced the film with Pugh, along with Noah Segal, Christine Vachon, Christina Piovesan and Pamela Koffer.

“A Good Person” is scheduled to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Watch the official trailer below.