‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at.

The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in hopes of recreating the magical Christmases from his past, this time for his own kids.

Additional stars reprising their roles from the 1983 original include Zack Ward, playing the former town bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, plus R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz as the double dog darer and the recipient of the dare who fatefully put his tongue on the frozen pole. . Also returning is Ian Petrella, who played Randy Parker, the youngest member of the Parker household.

This is not the first sequel to “A Christmas Story.” PBS released two made-for-TV films titled “The Star-Crossed Romance of Josephine Cosnowski” and “Ollie Hopnoodle’s Haven of Bliss” There was an ill-fated film released in theaters titled “It Runs in the Family” in 1994 and another “A Christmas Story 2” released in 2012. So far the most successful revival of “A Christmas Story” has been when TBS decided to just play the original film on loop for 24 hours.

The new sequel is set to be released on Nov. 17 on HBO Max.