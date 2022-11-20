Indian Talent Campus, 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow Returns to IFFI for Second Edition

The talent enrichment program 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow was launched in 2021 to coincide with 75 years of Indian Independence. In its second year, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) sidebar aims to recognize and nurture an additional community of young filmmakers.

A further seventy-five young and aspiring filmmakers and artists from across India’s diverse regions have been selected to participate in the event, which was initiated by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports.

Thakur said, “75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow has been conceived as a unique platform of opportunities for youth, artists and creatives, especially from far-flung areas, to learn, engage and network with the who’s who of the Indian film industry at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. This year, in what is just the second edition of 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow, nearly 1,000 entries were received from all across India.”

The applicants were narrowed down by a jury that included lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi, director R Balki, musician Rickey Kej, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, actor Gautami and Oscar-winning sound recordist Resul Pookutty (“Slumdog Millionaire”).

The selected talents hail from different aspects of filmmaking – crafts and performance – and are all between the ages of 18-35. The participants are divided into filmmaking and creative departments including direction, script writing, playback singing, editing, art design and acting. They will be expected to participate in sessions and workshops at IFFI, attend Film Bazaar and interact with experienced and established creators and filmmakers.

“The programme is an amazing way to find and nurture young minds to look beyond the edge of the world and pursue their ambitions through cinema; to convey their own stories to effect good change and establish a better society,” said Pookutty. “Most essential, [it provides] a chance to take part in IFFI 2022, one of the most renowned film festivals in India.”