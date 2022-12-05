3 Arts Entertainment Opens Atlanta Office, Jermaine Johnson Leads Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Talent management and television and film production company 3 Arts Entertainment is opening an office in Atlanta. Jermaine Johnson is running point on the new expansion and will head up the office, which is being established as Georgia continues to be an important hub for shooting. Not only does the state offer generous incentives, it also boasts seasoned crews and state-of-the-art facilities.

“Having spent summers here since I was a kid, I’ve always thought of Atlanta as a second home,” said Johnson. “So naturally I’m excited to build with a creative community that has been at the forefront of the cultural conversation for as long I can remember. And I’m thrilled to help support the next generation of storytellers, artists and changemakers from this incredible city.”

They have already started working with notable local talent. Atlanta based clients include singer, comedian and actor, Jade Novah; filmmaker and photographer, Artemus Jenkins; comedy duo, The Real Black Cousins; and filmmaker Sean Famoso

3 Arts has also hired Trey Witter, who joins the company from Authentic Talent and Literary. He will be based in the New York office and split time between the city and Atlanta. Among the literary and talent clients coming with him are Atlanta-based director Christian Nolan Jones, who recently won the best directing and community filmmaking award at SXSW for his short film “Glitter Ain’t Gold.”

Johnson is a manager and producer at 3 Arts Entertainment. Originally from New Jersey, his credits include the Netflix series “From Scratch” and Cord Jefferson’s upcoming, untitled film. His clients include Attica Locke (“Little Fires Everywhere”), Azie Dungey (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) Leann Bowen (“Dear White People”) and Mary HK Choi (“Permanent Record”).

In 2018, Lionsgate bought an interest in 3 Arts. Its clients include Kevin Hart, Issa Rae, Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling, Mike Judge and Matt Reeves.