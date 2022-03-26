‘Diana the Musical,’ LeBron James and Jared Leto Dishonored as Winners at 2022 Razzie Awards

The year’s achievements in film will have to wait one more day for the Academy Awards, but the medium’s lows were dishonored on Saturday morning at the 42nd Golden Raspberry awards.

Netflix’s “Diana the Musical,” a filmed performance of the much-derided new Broadway musical based on the life of Princess Diana, had a clean sweep across all of its four nominations, winning in the categories of worst picture, worst director for Christopher Ashley, worst actress for Jeanna de Waal and worst supporting actress for Judy Kaye.

Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was the runner-up, earning three wins in worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel; worst screen combo; and worst actor for LeBron James. Jared Leto, once in the awards season conversation for his performance in “House of Gucci,” took home the worst supporting actor prize for his performance in the Ridley Scott-directed crime epic.

Co-founded by industry figures John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Golden Raspberry Foundation first held a ceremony in 1981 to highlight the films it has perceived as the worst of the year. Voting participants must find it worthwhile to hock loogies at easy targets months after their release, as voters are required to pay to be able to vote within the organization each year. However, they are not required to watch any particular films.

Once celebrated in an in-person event, the Razzie Awards shifted to a digital format during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, simply revealing its nominees and winners online through its official channels. The organization continued the unremarkable format this year, releasing a six-minute video announcing the winners.

See the list of winners below.

Worst Picture

“Diana the Musical”

Worst Director

Christopher Ashley – “Diana the Musical”

Worst Actor

LeBron James – “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Worst Actress

Jeanna de Waal – “Diana the Musical”

Worst Supporting Actor

Jared Leto – “House of Gucci”

Worst Supporting Actress

Judy Kaye – “Diana the Musical”

Worst Screen Combo

LeBron James & any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on – “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Worst Screenplay

“Diana the Musical”

Razzie Redeemer Award

Will Smith – “King Richard”