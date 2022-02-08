Oscar Nominations 2022: The Full List (Updating Live)

The 2022 Oscar nominations are finally here.

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are announcing this year’s Academy Award nominations on Tuesday in two parts — the first half begins at 5:18 a.m. PT and continues at 5:31 a.m. PT. Viewers around the world will be able to watch a live stream of the announcement on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s social media platforms.

Following Tuesday’s nominations, the 94th annual Academy Awards will be held late next month, on March 27, at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. The in-person ceremony will be televised on ABC.

For the first time in three years, the Oscars will have a host in 2022, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, announced in January. Variety later learned that multiple hosts will likely take the stage in March, however no official names have been decided on and/or released from the Academy yet.

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” is expected to lead the nominations. In addition to “Dune,” Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” Sian Heder’s “CODA,” Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” are among the films that could nab best picture nominations. Villeneuve, Branagh, Spielberg, Campion and Anderson are expected to be in the running for best director. Meanwhile, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington are the frontrunners for best actor, and Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart are the top contenders for best actress.

Here is the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations:

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judy Dench (“Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Best Animated Short Film

Best Costume Design

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Best Live Action Short Film

Best Original Score

Best Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Cinematography

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short Film

Best Film Editing

Best International Feature Film

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Original Song

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

Best Director

Best Picture