101 Studios Hires Key Executives to Oversee Unscripted, Brand Partnerships and Audio (EXCLUSIVE)

101 Studios has made a series of key executive hires.

Eliot Goldberg has joined as the company’s head of unscripted and documentary programming, while Ellie Duque has been tapped as exec VP of brand partnerships. Both executives will work out of the company’s Beverly Hills office. Joanna Balin has been tapped as director of unscripted and documentary programming, with Brannan Goetschius named as head of audio. Both executives will become part of 101 Studios’ New York team. They join Dani Weinstein, who was announced as the new chief communications officer in July.

“We are thrilled to welcome these very accomplished, well-respected executives into our 101 Studios Family. We are always looking for ways to expand our reach and expertise and we are lucky to have Dani, Eliot, Ellie, Joanna and Brannan join our ranks,” said 101 Studios CEO David Glasser

Goldberg is a veteran in the unscripted and nonfiction genres, having developed, produced and created groundbreaking content for networks, studios and production companies. Previously, he served as exec VP of nonfiction programming for AMC, Sundance TV and BBC America. In that capacity, he oversaw the Emmy-nominated “Talking Dead,” Critics Choice nominee “Ride” with Norman Reedus, James Cameron’s “Story of Science Fiction” and “Making of the Mob.” He also created and produced “Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert,” an all-star musical honoring the Beatles legend.

Duque previously served as senior VP of sales, service and sponsorship at On Location, which represented rights holders such as the NFL and NCAA as well as UFC and New York Fashion Week. Duque has also worked for Entertainment Weekly and EW.com.

Balin has developed, sold and produced hundreds of hours of documentary and unscripted series for networks including Discovery+, History, YouTube, Lifetime, Snapchat, Facebook, TLC and HGTV. Most recently, she was the first-ever director of development for NowThis, where she crafted a slate of 54 premium documentaries, docuseries and podcasts, and sold several yet-to-be-announced projects. Previously, over the course of her tenure as director of development for Magilla Entertainment, she worked on countless projects including “American Ripper” for History and “Dead North” for Discovery ID.

Goetschius has worked across television, digital video, music and podcasting. Previously, he served as vice president of podcasting at The Orchard (a Sony Music company), where he helped establish a new podcasting vertical for artists and creators. Prior to that, he spent several years at SiriusXM, where he held a major role in launching their new podcasting initiative, driving overall strategy that led to the acquisition of several companies in the space, notably Stitcher. While at SXM, he oversaw the production and launch of over 50 audio series, including titles from Marvel, LeBron James’ Uninterrupted, Kevin Hart, Jeff Lewis and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, among others.