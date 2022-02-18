101 Films International Boards H.G. Wells Adaptation ‘Fear The Invisible Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

101 Films International has picked up world sales rights to “Fear the Invisible Man,” an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic novel, Variety can exclusively reveal.

Described as a “period action thriller,” the adaptation stars Mhairi Calvey (“Braveheart”), David Hayman (“The Boy in the Striped Pjamas”), Mark Arnold (“Teen Wolf”) and Mike Beckingham (“Truth Seekers”).

“‘Fear the Invisible Man’ sees Adeline, a young British woman shelter an old medical school colleague, a man who has somehow turned himself invisible,” reads the logline. “As his isolation grows and his sanity frays, he schemes to create a reign of wanton murder and terror across the city – and Adeline’s the only one who knows that he even exists.”

The feature was shot across the south west of England with locations encompassing Bristol, Gloucester and Bath.

“We are thrilled that M and M Film Productions chose 101 Films International to represent this movie for international all rights sales,” said Andy Lyon, CEO of 101 Films International, in a statement. “They have done an incredible job on the movie and personally I can’t wait to see the final version, it’s one of the world’s most favourite stories, proven by the 2020 telling of this story which grossed more than $140 million at the box office and still sits today in some of the top streaming spots on the planet.”

Philip Daay (“Crystal’s Shadow”) wrote the screenplay based on a concept from Monika Gergelova (“Checkmate”), who also produced the project alongside Malcolm Winter and Michael Riley. Paul Dudbridge (“Horizon”) directs and co-produces.

“Fear the Invisible Man” was produced by M and M Film Productions.

101 Films International is the U.K.-based sales arm of Amcomri Entertainment Inc.