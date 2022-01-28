Sundance: IFC Films, Shudder Buy Rebecca Hall Thriller ‘Resurrection’

IFC Films and Shudder has acquired North American rights to psychological thriller “Resurrection” following its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The film stars Rebecca Hall as Margaret, a woman who balances the demands of a busy career and single parenthood. Her carefully constructed life is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth) returns, forcing her to confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades.

“Resurrection” was written and directed by Andrew Semans (“Nancy, Please”) and co-stars Grace Kaufman and Michael Esper. IFC Films will release the film in theaters and on VOD with Shudder taking the first streaming window.

“Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth give career-defining performances in Andrew Semans’ revelatory and diabolically entertaining ‘Resurrection,'” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films said. “We are so thrilled to partner with Andrew and the amazing producing team to bring a film to audiences that will completely defy expectation.”

“Rebecca Hall gives a performance for the ages and Tim Roth is absolutely chilling in this masterful film by Andrew Semans. People will be talking about this film for years to come, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it to Shudder members,” said Craig Engler, general manager for Shudder.

“Resurrection” was produced by Tango, Secret Engine, Square Peg and Rosetory. Produced by Tory Lenosky, Alex Scharfman, Drew Houpt, Lars Knudsen, Tim Headington and Lia Buman and executive produced by Max Silva, Neil Shah, Michael M. McGuire, Lucas Joaquin, Tyler Campellone, Christine D’Souza Gelb, and Rebecca Hall.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Head of Acquisitions and Production Scott Shooman with WME Independent and 2AM on behalf of the filmmakers.