Sundance: ‘Calendar Girls,’ Inspiring Documentary About Dance Group, Sells to Juno Films (EXCLUSIVE)

The Sundance Film Festival doesn’t kick off until next week, but that’s not slowing the dealmaking.

Juno Films has acquired North American rights to the feature-length documentary “Calendar Girls,” a look at a dance team comprised of Florida women over 60. The film will have its world premiere at this year’s festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition Category. Before Sundance went virtual due to rising COVID cases, the dance team had planned to make the trek up the mountain to Park City to perform.

Juno Films plans to release the film in theaters in the early summer.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Juno Films to bring ‘Calendar Girls’ to North American audiences,” says filmmakers Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen. “We believe that it will appeal to audiences across the spectrum and will prompt viewers to reconsider what it means to be ‘old.'”

“Calendar Girls” is described as “a coming-of-golden-age film about the second teenage phase: the retirement phase.” It follows senior volunteer dancers in Southern Florida, who are determined to prove that age is just a number. Their shows are noted for their impressive makeup; handmade costumes; elaborate dance routines; and enthusiasm and sparkle.

Through revealing conversations and choreographed dance scenes the film captures the challenges of being a woman over 60 and the delicate balance of family, home and dance. The film is directed Loohufvud and Martinsen.

“Maria and Love’s film is a celebration of life and the endless possibilities for joy and connection, if you are willing to put on your dancing shoes and think outside the proscribed box,” says Elizabeth Sheldon, CEO of Juno Films. “We fell in love with the ‘Calendar Girls’ at first sight and are thrilled that we will be releasing the film in the upcoming year. It is a gem that, like the tiaras of the ‘Calendar Girls,’ will sparkle brightly in the marquis lights and beyond.”

The deal was negotiated by Juno Films’ Sheldon and the filmmakers.

Juno Films’ recent releases include “Tove,” “The Most Beautiful Boy in the World,” which premiered at Sundance, and the upcoming release of Bille August’s “The Pact.”