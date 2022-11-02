Spike Lee Boards ‘Hallelujah’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Spike Lee has boarded award-winning short “Hallelujah” as executive producer. The short, described as a “traumedy,” made its world premiere at Sundance and qualified for the Oscars after winning the Grand Prix at the 2022 HollyShorts Film Festival.

Written and directed by rising talent Victor K. Gabriel, the short, set in Compton, opens on two brothers who are arguing over how they’re going to take care of their eccentric, bookworm nephew and his sister. What follows is at once funny, poignant and distressing when the reason as to how they ended up with the guardianship of the siblings becomes clear.

“Hallelujah” is produced by Duran Jones through his production company BLK MGC Content.

Continuing its festival run, the short film will participate in this year’s AFI Fest, which takes place Nov. 2-6 in Hollywood.

Lee is currently working on a multi-part doc on athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick for ESPN Films. Documentary was first announced in July 2020 as part of Kaepernick’s first-look deal with Walt Disney through his production company, Ra Vision Media.

“Golda” director Guy Nattiv, winner of the 2019 live-action short Oscar for his film “Skin” and Doug Jordan, filmmaker, rapper, and owner of record label TMG, are also boarding “Hallelujah” as executive producers.