Screen Media Buys Ryan Phillippe Thriller ‘The Locksmith’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media has acquired all North American rights to “The Locksmith,” an upcoming action-thriller starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames.

The film was directed by Nicolas Harvard, a veteran first assistant director whose credits include “Hell or High Water” and “Whiplash.” It marks his feature directorial debut. Screen Media is planning a day-and-date, theatrical and on-demand release later this year.

In “The Locksmith,” Miller (Phillippe), an ex-con recently released from prison for a bungled robbery, tries to walk a straight line and work his way back into the lives of his ex, Beth (Bosworth), a police detective, and their young daughter. Miller tries to avoid slipping back the underworld with the help of an old friend (Rhames). However, he finds his past will not stay in the past, forcing him to commit one last crime before he can truly walk away.

Phillippe’s credits include “Crash” and “Cruel Intentions,” Bosworth is best-known for her work in “Superman Returns” and “21,” and Rhames has appeared in “Pulp Fiction” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. “The Locksmith” is produced by Mark David and Roger Goff, co-produced by Brandon David and Gordon Rausser and executive produced by Daniel Cummings, Walter Josten, Chris LaMont, Joe Russo and Caleb Wilson. The screenplay is written by John Glosser, Russo and LaMont, and Ben Kabialis. It is based on an original story by Blair Kroeber.

“It’s a real honor to have Screen Media get behind this film as a theatrical release,” said Harvard. “Having them as partners from the get-go gave us the confidence to compose our shots and scenes for a big screen audience. It’s exciting to know that people are going back to the multiplexes in droves. This film will not disappoint.”

“Director Nicolas Harvard has crafted a clever crime thriller that delivers what audiences want from a heist film and then goes above and beyond expectations,” said Screen Media in a statement. “Ryan Phillippe, Ving Rhames, and Kate Bosworth lead the film to surprising new heights, and we’re certain viewers will be locked in from the very beginning.”

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, executive vice president of global acquisitions and co-productions, on behalf of Screen Media with Lina Marrone, executive vice president of international sales at Arclight Films, who is handling worldwide distribution rights to “The Locksmith.”