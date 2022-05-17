Screen Media Buys ‘Code Name Banshee,’ Action-Thriller With Antonio Banderas, Jamie King (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media has acquired North American rights to “Code Name Banshee,” an upcoming action-thriller with Antonio Banderas and Jamie King. The film will receive a day-and-date theatrical and on-demand release in July.

Directed by Jon Keeyes and written by Matthew Rogers, the duo behind “The Survivalist,” the film follows Caleb (Banderas), a former government assassin in hiding, who resurfaces when his protégé, the equally deadly killer known as Banshee (King), discovers a bounty has been placed on Caleb’s head. Tommy Flanagan co-stars as a mercenary, Anthony, who now seeking to collect said bounty, while Catherine Davis portrays Caleb’s daughter, Hailey.

The film is produced by Jordan Beckerman, Jon Keeyes, Jordan Yale Levine, Shaun Sanghani and executive produced by Stephen Braun, Lee Broda, Kurt Ebner, David Gendron, Barry Habib, Matthew Helderma, Ali Jazayeri, Roman Kopelevich, Jason Kringstein, Gigi Lacks, Scott Levenson, Michael Rothstein, Anne Ruden, Gregory Ruden, Marcie Sinaiko, Luke Taylor, Jeffery Tussi, Roman Viaris, John Wollman, Seth Needle, Conor McAdam and David Nagelberg.

“I’ve always been attracted to the fantasy of the cinema assassin and the worlds created within that mythos,” said Keeyes in a statement. “Working with Yale Entertainment and Screen Media to bring ‘Code Name Banshee’ to life through Antonio Banderas and Jaime King is a dream and created an action-packed story that will have audiences riveted.”

“It’s rare that a film manages to be action-packed and compelling right from the opening shot until its last frame,” said Screen Media in a statement. “The relationship between Antonio Banderas’ and Jaime King’s characters is dynamic, engaging, and fun – powerhouse performances across the board.”

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, executive vice president of global acquisitions and co-productions, on behalf of Screen Media with Yale Levine and Beckerman on behalf of the production. Red Sea Media is handling foreign sales.

Screen Media has been active on the acquisitions front recently, nabbing worldwide rights to the Bella Thorne-led thriller “Saint Clare,” the psychological thriller “Cordelia “starring Antonia Campbell-Hughes and Johnny Flynn, and the psychological horror film “Monstrous” starring Christina Ricci.