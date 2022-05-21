Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington, Josh Lucas Starring in ‘Blood For Dust’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas are set to star in “Blood for Dust,” an upcoming action thriller that will be directed by Rod Blackhurst.

Former friends Cliff (McNairy), a traveling salesman struggling to make a living, and Ricky (Harington), an illegal-weapons dealer making serious money, reconnect one fateful day. Hoping to make some quick cash, Cliff agrees to partner with the violent Ricky, who is expanding his business to include cross-state drug and gun deliveries for John, a mid-level American cartel boss (Lucas). Reluctantly he agrees to retrofit his beat-up station wagon to carry dozens of kilos of drugs. When Ricky turns a simple exchange into a bloodbath to eliminate the competition, Cliff is forced to grapple with a harsh new reality.

McNairy has appeared in “Argo” and “Gone Girl” and in the streaming miniseries “Godless,” as well as “Narcos: Mexico.” Harington starred in “Game of Thrones,” earning an Emmy nomination, and recently appeared in “The Eternals.” Lucas’ credits include “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Undertow” and “Ford v Ferrari.” Blackhurst is best-known for his work on Netflix’s “Amanda Knox” documentary and for serving as showrunner on Peacock’s “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.”

“Blood for Dust” was written by David Ebeltoft, from a story co-written by Blackhurst and Ebeltoft. The action thriller is being produced by Noah Lang, Mark Fasano and Bernard Kira. It was executive produced by Ford Corbett and David Ebeltoft.

Highland Film Group is handling international rights and is launching sales at the Marché du Film in Cannes. UTA is co-representing domestic sales. Principal photography is scheduled to start in September in the U.S.

“While ‘Blood For Dust’ is a story born from the realities of our times, it’s also a pulse pounding thriller about family, pain, greed, mobile defibrillator units, the American dream and its contradictions therein,” said Blackhurst. “I’m beyond grateful to be getting into the trenches alongside Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas — all of them fathers, like myself, working to take care of our families while anxiously wondering what the future of our times has in store as we tell this parable of America.”

“’Blood for Dust’ promises to be a nail-biting action-packed thriller. And Cliff’s struggle to adapt to his new life and misfit partnership adds an element of vulnerability that heightens the suspense as the story unfolds,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “Scoot McNairy and Kit Harington are perfectly matched to portray the ill-fated partners in this tale of greed and ambition. And we know that Josh Lucas is perfectly cast in the role of their drug and gun dealing boss,” added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

McNairy is repped by UTA and the Group Management. Harington is repped by UTA, United Agents and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Lucas is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Blackhurst is repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz;

Highland Film Group’s current sales slate of films also includes the action thriller “Land of Bad” starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth; Neil LaBute’s “Fear the Night” starring Maggie Q; and Rusty Cundieff’s “57 Seconds” starring Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson.