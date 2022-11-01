Saban Films Expands Deal With U.K.-Based Altitude as It Ramps Up Slate Offerings at AFM

Saban Films and Altitude have expanded their global distribution deal beyond the U.K. and Ireland. The alliance, which was originally set up in 2020, sees Saban and Altitude Film Sales partner on a slate of 10 to 12 films annually, which Altitude will bring to market beginning at this month’s American Film Market.

The initial lineup includes the Jason Momoa Western “The Last Manhunt,” “Battle for Saipan,” directed by Brandon Slagle and the action-comedy heist “High Heat,” directed by Zacj Golden and starring Olga Kurylenko and Don Johnson.

“This was the natural next step in our partnership with Altitude, who share our common vision, passion, goals as well as taste in the films we acquire, release and distribute,” said Bill Bromiley, president of Saban Films. “Through this deal, we will further establish our worldwide distribution footprint and bring our slate to a wider global audience.”

Added Altitude Films Sales managing director Mike Runagall: “We are thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with our friends at Saban and bring their highly commercial slate to international buyers.”

In addition to its global deal with Altitude, Saban Films existing worldwide distribution partnerships include WW Entertainment in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg); Ascot Elite in Switzerland; Splendid in Austria and Germany; ACE Entertainment in France; Mis.Label in Denmark, Norway and Sweden; Key2Media in Spain; and Defiant Screen Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand. Saban Films will continue to work with its partners to acquire content during the AFM market.

Saban Films’ Bromiley and CFO Shanan Becker negotiated the deal with Altitude Sales’ Runagall.

Altitude recently announced it is handling international sales and U.K. and Irish distribution for Laura Poitras’ Venice Golden Lion winner, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”

Saban’s recent acquisitions include Jon Keeye’s “The Last Girl,” starring Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig and Antonio Banderas; Pierre Morel’s “The Ambush,” the highest-grossing Arabic-language film ever in the UAE, and Saban’s first non-English language film acquisition; and “Butcher’s Crossing,” starring Nicolas Cage, which made its world premiere at September’s Toronto International Film Festival.