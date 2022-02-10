EFM First Look: Ryan Phillippe in Arclight Films’ Thriller ‘The Locksmith’

Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames star in thriller “The Locksmith,” which has just wrapped principal photography in Las Cruces, NM. Variety has been given access to a first-look exclusive image of the film, being sold at the European Film Market by Arclight Films.

Veteran first assistant director Nicolas Harvard makes his feature film debut on “The Locksmith,” which follows Miller (Phillippe), an expert locksmith fresh out of prison after a job gone bad. Back home, he tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and his ex-girlfriend, Beth, who is now a police detective. Determined to make a clean start, he is forced to use the only skills he has as a gifted locksmith. But things soon get complicated after an unexpected kidnapping and from there, take a tumultuous turn.

“The Locksmith” was written by John Glosser, Joe Russo & Chris LaMont, and Ben Kabialis, based on an original story by Blair Kroeber. Producers are Mark B. David (“Poker Face,” “Spinning Gold”) of Golden State Films and Roger Goff (“Cut Throat City,” “The Tiger Rising,” “Dallas Buyers Club”). “Locksmith” executive produced by Walter Josten (“Holes,” “Around the World in 80 Days”).