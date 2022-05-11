Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini to Star in ‘Conclave’

Ralph Fiennes will star in “Conclave,” a conspiracy thriller that boasts a cast that also includes John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini. “Conclave” is the story of the political machinations that grip the Vatican following the death of a pope and the jockeying that takes place as a group of cardinals from across the globe gather to select a new leader for the Catholic Church.

The film will be directed by Edward Berger (“Your Honor”). It was written by Peter Straughan (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”) and is based on Robert Harris’ bestselling novel of the same name. “Conclave” is being produced by House Productions and FilmNation Entertainment.

Fiennes is set to play Cardinal Lomeli, Lithgow will play Cardinal Tremblay, Tucci will play Cardinal Bellini and Rossellini will play Sister Agnes.

Fiennes is an Oscar nominee for his work in “Schindler’s List” and “The English Patient.” He most recently appeared in “The King’s Man” and will star in “The Menu.” Tucci has appeared in “Beauty and the Beast,” “Big Night” and, to Oscar-nominated effect, “The Lovely Bones.” Lithgow’s credits include Oscar-nominated turns in “The World According to Garp” and “Terms of Endearment” and his Emmy-winning work in “3rd Rock From the Sun.” He will next appear in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” And Rossellini’s credits include “Joy” and “Blue Velvet.”

“‘Conclave’ is already surrounded by exceptional artists, and we can’t wait for them to bring Robert Harris’ brilliant story to life onscreen. Working from Peter Straughan’s sharp and elegant screenplay, Edward Berger and his stellar cast will create a thriller unlike any other we’ve seen,” said FilmNation President of Production Ashley Fox.

“This is a story full of tension, ambition, secrecy and betrayal, which quite rightly garnered huge praise when it was published. We can’t wait to see this story grip audiences in all its cinematic glory,” said Tessa Ross, a producer for House Productions.

FilmNation Entertainment will launch international sales at the upcoming Cannes market and will co-represent U.S. rights with CAA Media Finance. The project was developed with the support of Access Entertainment.

