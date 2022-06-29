Quiver Distribution Buys SXSW Horror Favorite ‘Bitch Ass’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Quiver Distribution has acquired North American rights to “Bitch Ass,” a horror movie that premiered at this year’s SXSW where it won the Midnighter’s Audience Award and earned praise for its sly reinvention of the slasher genre.

The film stars Teon Kelley (“Tyler”), Tunde Laleye (“Black as Night”), Me’lisa Sellers (“Split”), Tony Todd (“Candyman”), and Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) and was written and directed by Bill Posley (“Cobra Kai”). Quiver Distribution is planning an October 14, 2022 release.

Quiver says the film blends comedy, horror and social commentary, while telling the story of a gang initiation gone wrong when a group of four recruits break into a house of horror and are forced by Bitch Ass (Laleye) to play deadly games for their lives. Win and you live – lose and you die.

Reviewers liked the movie with Bloody Disgusting praising its “gleeful sense of fun and creativity” and The Austin Chronicle calling it “a smart and sinister entry into the pantheon of Black nightmare cinema.”

“Following an enthusiastic reception at SXSW, we look forward to bringing Bitch Ass to horror fans across America who will undoubtedly appreciate the mix of comedy and thrills Bill brings to this unique genre film,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman.

The film is produced by Zebra Kidd Productions. Posley and Laleye serve as executive producers alongside writer Jonathan Colomb, Shane Brown, Chris Quintos Cathcart, Bente Engelstoft, Wil Gelin, Erica Montolfo-Bura, and Honora Talbott. Quiver Distribution’s Larry Greenberg negotiated the deal with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

Quiver Distribution has been an active buyer. It recently acquired Steve Pink’s relationship drama “The Wheel” starring Amber Midthunder and Taylor Gray, and announced an early 2023 release of “Becky 2: The Wrath Of Becky,” the sequel to the 2020 sleeper-hit horror thriller “Becky,” starring Lulu Wilson And Seann William Scott.