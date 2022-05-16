Neil LaBute’s ‘Out of the Blue’ Closes Several Territories, Shares Seductive First-Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

WestEnd Films has closed a series of new deals on “Out of the Blue,” an upcoming thriller that brings together Neil LaBute and Diane Kruger.

Rights for the film, which LaBute writes and directs, have gone to Australia and New Zealand (Kismet Movies), France (Metropolitan Filmexport), Germany (Koch Films), Spain (A Contracorriente Films), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures) Israel (Forum Film), Poland (Galapagos Films), Greece (Spentzos Film), former Yugoslavia (Investacommerce) and Portugal (Nos Lusomundo). WestEnd is also sharing a moody first-look image.

Kruger, best known for her performances in “Inglourious Basterds” and “Troy,” leads an ensemble that also includes Ray Nicholson (“Promising Young Woman”), Hank Azaria (“Love & Other Drugs”) and Chase Sui Wonders (“Genera+ion”). LaBute directed such films as “In the Company of Men,” “Nurse Betty” and “Death at a Funeral.

The film centers on Connor (Nicholson), whose dull life is transformed when he meets an enigmatic beauty Marilyn (Kruger). He soon plunges headlong into the adulterous affair, the ex-con with a heart of gold seemingly destined for the trophy wife. The only hitch in their idyllic new life together? Marilyn’s trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter.

Berry Meyerowitz of Quiver Distribution and Tara L. Craig of The Squid Farm are producing the film. Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg serve as executive producers for Quiver Distribution, which packaged the project and arranged the film’s financing with BondIt Media Capital. Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, and Tyler Gould are executive producing for BondIt. Quiver will distribute the film in North America later this year.

The film is currently in post-production. WestEnd is handling international sales.