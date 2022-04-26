Neil LaBute, Maggie Q Team on Action-Thriller ‘Fear the Night’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Neil LaBute and Maggie Q will team up for “Fear the Night,” a new action-thriller from Quiver Distribution. Principal photography began earlier this month in Los Angeles.

“Fear the Night” centers on an Iraqi war veteran named Tes as she prepares for her sister’s bachelorette party. As the festivities unfold, the party is abruptly interrupted by a group of home invaders who quickly take the house under siege looking for a hidden fortune. Surrounded by the frightened party-goers, Tess soon discovers that the ruthless attackers are hellbent on not leaving any witnesses behind. That’s when Tess strikes back.

Highland Film Group is handling international sales at the upcoming Marché du Film in Cannes.

Eric Brenner will produce alongside Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg of Quiver Distribution. This marks Quiver’s second collaboration with LaBute, following the upcoming “Out of the Blue.” That film stars Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson, Hank Azaria, and Chase Sui Wonders. Quiver will release the picture later this year.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to team up with Neil on a second project,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “Especially with such a powerhouse actress in the lead, we can’t wait to share this suspense-filled film with audiences.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Berry and Jeff and the outstanding team at Quiver on this exciting action-packed thriller,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

“Maggie has starred in a host of major action titles and is huge draw to international buyers. ‘Fear the Night’ is the perfect addition to our Cannes slate,” added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

Q is best known for playing the title role in The CW’s “Nikita”. Her recent film credits include action thriller “The Protégé” alongside Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson, and “Fantasy Island” starring Lucy Hale and Michael Peña. She also played Tori Wu in the Divergent trilogy and starred in “Mission: Impossible III” and “Live Free or Die Hard.”

LaBute is a playwright, screenwriter, and director, perhaps best known for writing and directing “In the Company of Men,” a lacerating black comedy that debuted in 1997. He went on to write and direct “Possession,” “The Shape of Things,” “Nurse Betty,” “Lakeview Terrace” and “Death at a Funeral.” On TV, LaBute has directed episodes of “Hell on Wheels” and “Billions.” His stage credits include “reasons to be pretty” and “The Mercy Seat.”

Q is repped by ICM Partners. LaBute is repped by ICM Partners and The Gersh Agency.