Morgan Freeman, Josh Hutcherson Team on Time-Bending Thriller ’57 Seconds’ in First Look Photo

Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson star in “57 Seconds,” a thriller based in the world of tech and big pharma. The film is directed by Rusty Cundieff (“Tales From the Hood,” “Chappelle’s Show”), and written by Macon Blair (Netflix’s “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance), and is based on the acclaimed story by British author E.C. Tubbs.

In “57 Seconds,” tech blogger Franklin Fausti (Hutcherson) lands a career-defining interview with the visionary technology guru Anton Burrell (Morgan Freeman). After thwarting an attack against the celebrated technophile, Franklin picks up a mysterious ring that Burrell has dropped and soon discovers the ring allows its possessor to travel 57 seconds into the past. Driven by revenge and with Burrell’s support, Franklin uses the ring to dismantle the pharmaceutical company responsible for his sister’s death. But he soon gets entangled in a treacherous and brutal chain of events with much more than his own destiny at stake.

The cast also includes Lovie Simone (Amazon’s “Selah & the Spades,” Sony’s “The Craft: Legacy”), Greg Germann (ABC’s “Once Upon a Time”) and Bevin Bru (The CW’s “Batwoman,” Hulu’s “Ramy”), while Sammi Rotibi, Mark Jacobson, D.A. Obahor, David Kallaway, AJ Rome, Kenneth Kynt Bryan, Matthew Jason Cwern and Marcus Brown round out the film’s ensemble.

A Curmudgeon Films and Revelations Entertainment production, “57 Seconds” is produced by Griff Furst (“Where All Light Tends to Go”), Lori McCreary (“Invictus”), Gary Lucchesi (“Million Dollar Baby”) and Thomas P. Vitale (“Slasher”). The film is executive produced by Ford Corbett, Som Kohanzadeh, Yoram Kohanzadeh and Miguel Sandoval.

Highland Film Group handles international sales at the Cannes Market. CAA Media Finance is representing domestic rights. Principal photography on the pic is underway on location in Louisiana.