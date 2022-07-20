Magnolia Pictures Buys Supernatural Road Movie ‘Next Exit’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “Next Exit” following its world premiere at Tribeca. The supernatural road movie marks the feature directorial debut of Mali Elfman and stars Katie Parker (“The Fall of the House of Usher”), Rahul Kohli (“Midnight Mass”),Rose McIver (“Ghosts”) and Karen Gillan (“Avengers: Endgame”). Magnolia is planning a theatrical debut in November through its genre arm, Magnet Releasing.

Here’s the official description: “‘Next Exit’ follows a research scientist (Gillan) who makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife – Rose (Parker) sees a way out and Teddy (Kohli) sees his chance to finally make it. These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor’s controversial study and leave this life behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can’t outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past. As these two misfits humorously quarrel their way across the country, they meet people along the way who force them to reckon with what is really driving them.”

“Mali Elfman has delivered an original, stylish, and thoughtful film,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles. “We’re looking forward to bringing it to audiences.”

“My brain is spinning knowing that this decade-long dream (nightmare?) is finally going to be seen,” said Elfman. “This film is so many things at once, and I could not have achieved that without the brilliant performances by Katie Parker and Rahul Kohli. I’m so grateful to Magnolia for releasing this film and to Helmstreet Productions for believing in this funny, introspective, dark ghost story.”

“Helmstreet Productions was proud to partner with Mali Elfman on NEXT EXIT—our debut feature and the perfect film to launch our mission-driven production company focused on expanding our cultural landscape by elevating innovative and underrepresented voices in filmmaking,” said Helmstreet Productions.

The film also stars Tongayi Chrisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, and Nico Evers-Swindell.

Elfman wrote the script in addition to directing the film. It is presented by Helmstreet Productions and produced by Syzygy Adventures, Derek Bishe, and Narineh Hacopian. Executive producers are Lindsay Helms, Joel Nevells, and Brett W. Bachman. The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Pip Ngo and Peter Van Steemburg at XYZ on behalf of the filmmakers.