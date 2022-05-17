Joel Kinnaman Stars in John Woo Action Film ‘Silent Night’

John Woo’s “Silent Night” recently wrapped principal photography in Mexico City. The film is the first U.S. action movie directed by the iconic helmer Woo in more than a decade.

In “Silent Night,” Godlock (played by Joel Kinnaman) is a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary.

Kinnaman is pictured above in an exclusive first look still from the actioner.

The film also stars Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi), Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno. “Silent Night” was produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road, Christian Mercuri for Capstone Studios and Lori Tilkin for A Better Tomorrow. Executive producers are David Haring, Joe Gatta and Ruzanna Kegeyan for Capstone, Mike Gabrawy, and Will Flynn for Thunder Road.

Capstone Global is selling the action-thriller at Cannes.

Kinnaman can be seen soon in season two of “For All Mankind,” the AppleTV + sci-fi series. Kid Cudi made a splash in Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” and wrote, with Ariana Grande, the film’s signature song, “Just Look Up.” He also co-wrote the song “Guns Go Bang” from the Western “The Harder They Fall,” directed by Jeymes Samuel.

One of the best-known and most successful action directors to come out of Asia, Woo’s career includes such hits as “Red Cliff” and its sequel, “Manhunt,” “Mission: Impossible II,” “Face/Off” and “Broken Arrow.”