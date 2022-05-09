‘Jane,’ YA Thriller Starring Madelaine Petsch, Chlöe Bailey, and Melissa Leo, Sells to Blue Fox Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to “Jane,” a YA thriller starring “Riverdale’s” Madelaine Petsch.

The cast also includes Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Chlöe Bailey, Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo, and model Chloe Yu. Blue Fox Entertainment will release “Jane” theatrically this fall, with the film debuting simultaneously on Creator+. For the unfamiliar, Creator+ produces feature-length films in partnership with digital creators and monetizes through their fanbases across mobile, web and connected TV. Blue Fox will introduce the film to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival this month.

“Jane” centers on a perfect high school senior, Olivia (Petsch), who struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. When she gets deferred from her dream school, she begins to spiral out of control, launching a social media-fueled rampage against those that stand in the way of her success.

The film is part of a slate of originals from Creator+ and, true to the business model, is the work of two social media savvy creators in Petsch with 25.4 million Instagram followers and Bailey with 4.9 million Instagram followers. Petsch produced the film, as well as stars in the production. “Jane” marks the directorial debut of Sabrina Jaglom who wrote the script with Rishi Rajani. The film is produced by Deborah Liebling, Nick Phillips and Adam Wescott.

“We are excited to work with Sabrina, Madelaine and the team at Creator+ to bring this sophisticated and smart thriller to worldwide audiences,” said James Huntsman, Blue Fox’s founder. “We are thrilled to partner with them on this innovative model to produce and promote content.”

Petsch’s film credits include “F the Prom” and “Sightless.” Bailey is best known for being one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle and for her work on “Grown-ish.” Leo earned an Academy Award for “The Fighter” and was nominated for her performance in “Frozen River.”

The deal for “Jane” was negotiated by Huntsman and Creator+ on behalf of the filmmakers.

“I’m so excited that Creator+ has teamed up with Blue Fox to expand the release of ‘Jane,’” said Jaglom. “Over the course of making the film, it became crystal clear that the themes of social media-fueled anxiety and internal pressure resonated strongly, so I’m thrilled to be bringing it to wider audiences this fall. ‘Jane’ has been a huge labor of love for me and our whole team and I can’t wait for people to enjoy the dark, thrilling, and emotionally engaging ride.”

“Blue Fox sees the vision for this film on our Creator+ platform and beyond,” said Adam Wescott, head of Creator+ Studio. “We’re excited to take this film to an international market at Cannes and to make the film widely available in the U.S. this fall.”

The Blue Fox sales slate in Cannes includes “Wolves of War” starring Ed Westwick and Rupert Graves, “Girl at the Window” starring Ella Newton and Radha Mitchell, “Mistletoe Ranch “starring Jordi Webber and Mercy Cornwall, and “Signs of Love” starring Hopper Penn and Dylan Penn.